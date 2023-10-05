The ‘Santa Steam Express’ Is Coming to Town!

The Steam Dreams Rail Co. is delighted to announce the much anticipated return of its Santa Steam Express, for its third year of merriment. Departing from London Victoria on the 15th, 18th and 21st December, trips will set off at regular intervals throughout the day.

Hauled by the iconic 61306 Mayflower, families will receive a warm welcome aboard this legendary Christmas steam train, from Santa and his helpers as they jingle their way through the festively decorated vintage carriages during the 1 hour-30-minute magical journey around the capital. Departing four-times per day at 9:30, 11:45, 15:30 and 17:45, there’s something for early-risers and afternoon travellers alike.

Adults can enjoy a welcome cup of warm mulled wine, tea or coffee and a festive mince pie. Children will receive a Christmas themed activity sheet, a snack-box with a carton of juice and seasonal treats, whilst they await their visit from Santa and his merry band of Elves deliver Christmas gifts.

There are three classes-of-travel for passengers to choose from: First Class, Premium Standard and Standard Class.

New for this year is the addition of private, First-Class compartments. Situated in vintage carriages with period details, beautifully restored wood panelling, and luxurious, comfortable armchair style seating arranged around smartly dressed tables. They are ideal for larger families and groups as each compartment seats six passengers. Available at £550 per compartment.

Premium Standard and Standard Class will be hosted aboard a range of festively decorated, classic carriages with varied jewel-toned interiors.

Premium Standard features comfortable seating, around spacious tables of four and two. Available at £75 per person.

Standard Class has cozy seating, arranged around tables of four. Available at £65 per person.

Tickets are limited. Book soon to ensure life-long memories full of festive cheer. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling the reservations team on 01483 209888 | www.steamdreams.co.uk