The Ritz-Carlton Evolves Ritz Kids Program in Greater China

The Ritz-Carlton announced a new Ritz Kids program, designed to engage young guests with immersive and unforgettable travel experiences across all of its 15 hotels in Greater China. Key cities from Beijing to Shanghai, Guangzhou, Sanya and Hong Kong, Leo the Lion, the program’s newest mascot, will engage with kids on bespoke activities and adventures around the hotels as they learn about local art, culture, cuisine and nature. Kids will also receive a take-home Leo the Lion plush toy as a delightful keepsake of their stay. As part of the newly evolved program, the highly popular Ritz Kids Night Safari also gets an exciting upgrade, promising even more fun for kids traveling with their parents.

”For the past 10 years, Ritz Kids has been one of our most popular and well-received programs where we offer curated experiences that engage, delight and inspire. These experiences become cherished memories that last a lifetime,” said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Luxury Brand Marketing, Brand Management & Communications, Greater China, Marriott International. “Adapting to the latest trends in family-focused travel, we have evolved the Ritz Kids program to offer an even greater array of activities that will bring the joy of exploration and learning to the next generation of world travelers.”

Designed for young guests aged 4 to 12, Ritz Kids activities foster thoughtful interactions and create global citizens by encouraging an awareness of their connections to the world around them. The activities are organized around four pillars of experiences －nature, exploration, responsibility and culture. Through inspiring and educational moments, the Ritz Kids program elevates kids’ stays into a meaningful, memorable journey of discovery. Upon check-in, all are welcomed with coloring books, discovery maps and other attractive amenities featuring Leo the Lion. Leo opens young guests’ eyes to the beauty of the natural world, encourages the discovery of places and attractions around the hotel, and invites exploration of new art forms, cuisine and culture. Each hotel’s Discovery Map highlights interesting touch points to discover , and kids can win an ice-cream or a small memento when they complete their explorations.

Appreciating Nature

At The Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai Pudong, young guests checking in are presented with a charming succulent plant accompanied by a note card detailing how to care for it, and at the end of their stay the plant can be taken home as a keepsake. To encourage a greater appreciation of nature, Ritz Kids at The Ritz-Carlton Sanya, Yalong Bay highlights the beautiful mountain and seaside surroundings of the hotel, and a roof garden and courtyard at The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin shows young guests how the beauty of nature can be preserved and treasured even in an urban environment.

Exploring the World

At The Ritz-Carlton, Harbin, young guests are encouraged to explore the city’s iconic Central Street with its distinctly European architecture, and learn about the extraordinary history of Harbin. Kids staying at The Ritz-Carlton, Haikou can explore the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park, an important research site for subtropical species, and learn about animal habitats and behaviors. The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong invites families to go on a picnic at the nearby Shanghai Expo Cultural Park, along with a picnic basket filled with all the essentials － a blanket, a frisbee and a Polaroid camera to capture lifelong memories.

Fostering Responsibility

To introduce young guests to the importance of environmental protection and sustainability, the Ritz Kids program at The Ritz-Carlton, Haikou encourages kids to explore a natural groundwater source at the Xihu Longpo Temple, and learn how water resources are protected. At The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, kids learn about coffee ground soap making and the value of recycling. Young guests at The Ritz-Carlton Sanya, Yalong Bay can learn about marine life and the importance of keeping beaches clean as they go on a fun scavenger hunt.

Discovering Local Culture

Young guests learn about the wonders of Chinese culture at The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street through crafting Chinese opera masks, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong introduces the city’s vibrant traditions with dim sum making classes, Hong Kong skyline sketching experiences and calligraphy workshops. At The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, kids can also try on traditional cheongsams and participate in a Gong Ceremony.

An exciting new Ritz Kids Night Safari

The highly popular Ritz Kids signature experience, Night Safari, gets an exciting upgrade with a newly designed tent set up within the guest room or suite, complete with eco-friendly ‘camping accessories’ including a portable USB rechargeable lantern and a colorful felt toy ‘campfire’. At selected hotels, Night Safari activities also include outdoor stargazing, movie nights and nighttime dessert bars, all created to excite imaginations and forge unforgettable childhood memories.

For a glimpse into Ritz Kids, watch the video here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOUAZLt_9AY

For more information on Ritz Kids, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/en/services-amenities/ritz-kids.