Sandals® Resorts’ Immersive ‘Island Inclusive’ Dining Program Debuts in Nassau

Luxury all-inclusive resort brand, Sandals Resorts, has expanded its trendsetting, off-site dining program, Island Inclusive, to The Bahamas at Sandals Royal Bahamian.

Now available to guests, the program takes the all-inclusive dining experience off property, immersing travelers in the bold flavors and culinary traditions of Nassau via unique and expertly curated island restaurants – from a craft cocktail bar offering unique spirits in an upscale setting to a cozy café serving French and Mediterranean delights.

Debuting first with the grand opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao in June 2022, Island Inclusive celebrates and supports locally owned restaurants by giving select Sandals guests access to some of the destinations’ top dining experiences – all included with their booking. This expansion to Nassau brings Sandals’ Island Inclusive offering to two Caribbean islands, with more destinations coming soon.

Sandals Royal Bahamian’s Island Inclusive dining program invites guests staying seven nights or more in select room categories* to dine out at one of the program’s four partner restaurants with a $250 USD voucher and off-site roundtrip transportation included. The offering is also available to Sandals Select Reward Members who are Diamond, Pearl or Ambassador levels staying in any room category.

Bringing guests to the tables of the region’s greatest culinary minds, Sandals Royal Bahamian’s Island Inclusive restaurant partners include:

Bon Vivants – Derived from French origins, the term “Bon Vivant” refers to individuals who wholeheartedly embrace a lavish lifestyle. This craft cocktail bar offers unique spirits in an upscale, island-inspired setting and is the first venue in The Bahamas dedicated to the art and history of the craft cocktail.

Cocoplum – French chef Cecile Cathelin celebrates the fusion of French and Mediterranean cuisine with an island twist. At Cocoplum, guests can expect creative dishes crafted with local island produce, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Island Brothers – A cozy café and restaurant serving French and Mediterranean menu items, Island Brothers utilizes both Bahamian and European products in their dishes. The venue features indoor and outdoor seating, located just steps away from the beautiful Lyford Cay gated community.

Sapodilla Estate – Once a private home, Sapodilla provides an intimate culinary experience tucked away in a lush garden setting with live music and a fine dining menu. Menu staples include creamy Long Island corn chowder, lobster and shrimp linguine and chocolate molten cake.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sandals.com/royal-bahamian/dine-out-nassau/.

*The Island Inclusive dining program at Sandals Royal Bahamian is exclusively for guests booked for seven nights or longer in select room categories (OS1B, S1B, BSUP, V1PP, or 1BS).