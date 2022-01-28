Morocco to reopen borders next week

Officials in Morocco have confirmed a ban on international flights will be lifted on February 7th.

The decision follows “the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the kingdom,” a statement said, adding that entry requirements for visitors would be announced at a later date.

All flights into the country were initially halted in late November as the first reports of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread around the world.

Flights from the UK had been suspended in October.

An official statement added: “This decision comes in accordance with the legal provisions relating to the management of the state of health emergency and following the recommendations of the scientific and technical commission and taking into consideration the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the kingdom.”

A mechanism had been in place for Moroccan citizens to travel home – but that was ended in December.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel advice for Morocco said: “When flights resume you will need to provide proof that you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with the second dose administered at least two weeks prior to travel, and a negative PCR test result before boarding your flight or ferry to Morocco.

“The result must show that the PCR test itself was undertaken no more than 48 hours before boarding.

“For travel by ferry, you will also need to take a Covid-19 test during the journey.

“Children under the age of six years old are exempt from the PCR testing requirement for entry into Morocco.”