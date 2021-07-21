easyJet to offer Morocco connection from Glasgow this winter

easyJet has confirmed the launch of new flights from Glasgow to Morocco this winter.

From November 4th, flights and holidays will take off from Glasgow Airport to the popular beach destination of Agadir, offering customers in Scotland even more choice for enjoying a holiday this winter.

Agadir’s coastline attracts travellers from all over the world thanks to its heavenly beaches and year-round sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those looking to explore the great outdoors can head to the southern Saharan provinces for outdoor activities including rock climbing, trekking and desert exploration.

Flights will operate up to twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays throughout the winter.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to announce we are adding even more exciting destinations to our Scottish network, with new flights from Glasgow International Airport to Agadir in Morocco.

“We know our customers can’t wait to go on a long-awaited and well-deserved holiday , so this new route from Glasgow will prove popular for customers wishing to get away for some winter sun and further strengthens our Scottish international network, providing customers with great value fares and ever more choice this winter.”