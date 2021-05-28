Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech launches new spa offering

Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech has launched a new wellness retreat offering relaxation and restoration.

The package includes personalised fitness consultations and spa treatments combined with a series of activities designed to promote mindfulness, including pottery or cookery classes.

Set in 20 hectares, filled with fragrant roses and palm trees, Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech has a running track within the premises and bicycles on site.

Aided by the holistic 1,800 square metre spa which includes private treatment rooms, two traditional Moroccan hammams, vitality baths, an indoor swimming pool, fitness centre and yoga studio, the unique package seeks to help guests feel stronger and refreshed – ready to explore more of Marrakech or to sit back, relax and reconnect.

In keeping with the desire for a villa experience with hotel service, each of Mandarin Oriental’s 81 riads features a private pool and space for outdoor dining, with plenty of privacy.