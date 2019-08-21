Mon appointed group spa director with Fusion in Vietnam

Vietnam’s all-spa-inclusive hospitality brand, Fusion, has appointed Aye Mon to the newly created tole of group spa director.

Mon has taken on the role and will oversee Fusion’s wellness concept as well as help lead their expansion throughout the country.

In a move up the ladder, Mon’s new role will see her working closely with Fusion’s resort and spa managers to develop the brand’s unique all-spa-inclusive concept that sits at the heart of its wellness ethos.

She first joined the group in 2016 as spa director for their Cam Ranh destination, taking responsibility for the resort spa’s beauty, health and wellness programmes, and guiding a team of therapists and treatment specialists to establish it as a leading spa in the region.

Mon was then promoted to executive assistant manager at Fusion Resort Cam Ranh, and was responsible for the resort’s daily operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boasting more than a decade of industry experience with companies including Sofitel Wanda Beijing, Anantara Spa in the Maldives and Doha, and InterContinental Asiana in Saigon, Mon brings invaluable experience to her new position.

“Aye Mon’s experience in the design of pre-opening wellness concepts at high-end luxury spas will lead us to innovative and exciting new spa concepts unique to each of our new properties,” said Atilla Erda, chief operating officer of Fusion.

Fusion is moving towards an average of 30,000 spa treatments per month in their current portfolio.

This includes resorts in Da Nang, Hue, Phu Quoc and Cam Ranh, and hotels in Da Nang and Saigon.

In the next few years they will open resorts in Hoi An, Vung Tau, Quy Nhon, and Quang Binh.