Stimpson departs Thomas Cook to join STA Travel

STA Travel has announced Samantha Stimpson will be joining the company.

She will join the senior leadership team in November as group sales and distribution director.

Stimpson joins from Thomas Cook, where she was head of retail.

In her new role Stimpson will drive key elements of group’s strategy, implemented by chief executive Ivan Walter, with particular focus on delivering defined sales and revenue growth targets.

All country managers and the director of global partners will report to Stimpson and collaborate to define action plans and other sales related activities.

Stimpson said: “This is a very exciting time for the STA Travel Group, and I am very keen to get started.

“I am looking forward to meeting with country managers and other key stakeholders in the coming weeks.”

Samantha will be based in STA Travel’s London office and will report into Walter.

Since his appointment earlier this year, he has been instrumental in developing the strategy and the senior leadership team to enable the business to take full advantage of its unique proposition in the market.