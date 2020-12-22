New flights to Morocco to launch in February

Further flights are set to resume to Morocco early next year, providing a dose of winter sun options to UK travellers.

Royal Air Maroc has confirmed that, as of February 11th, routes will be reinstated from London Gatwick to Marrakech four-times weekly; London Gatwick to Agadir three-times weekly; and Manchester to Agadir twice a week.

The flights will join other operations from Royal Air Maroc, which currently operates from London Heathrow into Casablanca three times weekly.

The airline will serve the most routes to Morocco; Air Arabia currently departs from London Gatwick into Tangier twice weekly.

Ryanair has also resumed operations to Morocco, with Liverpool servicing Marrakech and Manchester to Agadir.

Having announced the relaxation of its borders to UK residents in September, Morocco offers authenticity and diversity, and provides travellers with an opportunity to experience a culture steeped in history.

Beside the popular destinations of Marrakech, Agadir and Fes, the country offers visitors accessible desert experiences, hiking in the Atlas Mountains, numerous beaches and water sports, as well as relaxation and scenic landscapes, all with the backdrop of the best health and sanitary standards.

Morocco is, however, one of a number of countries which has currently closed its borders to flights from the UK in response to the spread of a new variant of Covid-19.