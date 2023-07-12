The Monte-Carlo Summer Festival Welcomes Billionaire at Sporting Monte-Carlo from July 31 to August

This year, Billionaire is premiering in the legendary Salle Des Etoiles at the Sporting Monte Carlo as part of the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival. The Billionaire nights will include 19 ultra-festive and spectacular mid-summer ‘dinner & show’ evenings championing their signature international party concept created by Flavio Briatore. Presenting full-scale stage shows created under the artistic direction of Montserrat Moré, (formerly at Cirque du Soleil), Billionaire aims to deliver a masterpiece of entertainment to every guest.

Set to run from July 31 to August 22, the program will feature a combination of globally renown dancers, singers, and acrobats. The performances will be paired with unforgettable dining experiences led by Billionaire’s Executive Chef, Batuhan Piatti. Billionaire’s Masters of Extravaganza program embodies the great Art de la Fête, which has been a hallmark for Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer for 160 years, reinventing it with new concepts that reinforce the destination as a must-visit for summer nights in the Côte d’Azur.

Masters of Extravaganza: Billionaire’s 19 ultra-festive evenings at the Salle des Étoiles

The Billionaire at Sporting Monte-Carlo, Masters of Extravaganza evenings will kick off at 9:30pm on July 31, offering the perfect blend of high-flying entertainment and immersive gourmet dining. Scouting the globe for the best of the best, Billionaire’sArtistic Director, Raffaele Riccio, has brought together a cast of the world’s most talented dancers, singers, and acrobats just for Monte Carlo. 25 international artists will be taking the stage of Salle des Étoiles for these special evenings, performing songs, dances, music and acrobatics from shows such as Crazy Horse, Lido, and Palazzo. Never-before-seen performances will include the Tribertis Duo, Carlo & Ursula, and dancers on roller skates who will be performing at heights of over 3 meters – and on August 14th, there will be a special performance by Alessandro Ristori & the Portofinos.

For dinner, Chef Batuhan Piatti and his brigade will take the lead. Billionaire’s longstanding Executive Chef, he has names such as Cipriani, Raffle’s, and Cova Monte-Carlo under his belt – and is known for his cookbook, and appearances on Italian and Turkish Master Chef. Chef Piatti will deliver sharing-style dinners, for which he has selected an exclusive array of dishes specifically for the Monaco shows, all derived from his signature portfolio of classic Italian and New-Asian cuisine. The dishes will be characterized by fresh and authentic ingredients and presented with his iconic elegant and theatrical touch.

The Billionaire Club: 25 years of celebration from Porto Cervo and the Middle East, to Monaco

In the summer of 1998, Flavio Briatore conceived and created a new party concept debuting the original ultra-hip Billionaire Club in Porto Cervo, which instantly became a multi-dimensional playground for the elite and international crowd that gravitated around Costa Smeralda. Since then, the concept has evolved to include evenings combining live entertainment and gastronomic experiences in an electric atmosphere, and the concept has expanded to the Middle East (in Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh). This summer, the concept naturally arrives at its latest stop, home of F1 and nightlife tycoon, Monaco. Set in the heart of Sporting Monte-Carlo, hosted by Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer – this iteration of the concept will not disappoint.

Monte-Carlo’s art of celebration reinvented in 2023

Summer 2023 will see the revival of the festive spirit that Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has cherished since 1863. The opening of the new Club La Vigie and Maona Monte-Carlo will further enhance the Group’s festive offering, which includes Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo, COYA Monte-Carlo, Buddha Bar Monte-Carlo and the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival. Billionaire’s invitation to the original festival will further diversify the Monte-Carlo nightlife experience.