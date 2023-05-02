The Louis Opens its Doors in Wilson, Arkansas

Wilson, Arkansas has welcomed the opening of a new boutique luxury hotel, The Louis. This opulent hotel located at Three Cross Street, boasts a collection of five private cottages and 16 rooms, including three grand suites, all of which offer an unforgettable experience of Southern charm and hospitality. Guestroom reservations for The Louis open as of May 16, 2023.

Nestled in the heart of the Arkansas Delta on the Blues Highway, Wilson epitomizes the future of small-town Southern life, and The Louis stands as a proud anchor to these ambitious expansion plans, which The Lawrence family has been leading for over a decade. The Louis is named after a beloved resident’s late French bulldog, who was known as the town’s de facto concierge. The hotel is thoughtfully restored by FODA Design and is housed within a 100-year-old building that has been beautifully renovated to reflect Wilson’s signature Tudor-style architecture.

“We are thrilled to introduce The Louis and its opening heralds an exciting next chapter in the ongoing revitalization of this dynamic, vibrant community in the Arkansas Delta,” says Jeff Kmiec, CEO of the Town of Wilson. “Wilson embraces visitors from the minute they arrive. We are delighted to share our intuitive hospitality, exquisite farm-to-table dining, design-centered placemaking and progressive education with those discovering Wilson for the first time, and those who already have a special place for it in their hearts.”

The Louis offers guests an array of luxurious accommodations, including plush Peacock Alley bed linens and towels made from locally grown cotton. Daily turn-down service emphasizes Southern hospitality, including a homemade cookie menu featuring local culinarians including Miss Brandie’s Chocolate Chip Cookies and Miss Sweet Virginia’s homemade butter cookies, crafted using a 125-year-old recipe from a beloved member of the Wilson community.

In addition to the well-appointed accommodations, The Louis offers regionally inspired cuisine and cocktails at two unique dining and lounge destinations. Menus utilize thoughtfully sourced ingredients from the surrounding Delta region, including local catfish from the Mississippi River and long grain Arkansas rice. Staple, tucked into the intimate lobby, offers a curated bar menu of snacks, classic and signature cocktails, and an extensive wine list proudly featuring selections from acclaimed Heitz Cellar in Napa County. Cottonwood, the rooftop terrace of The Louis, offers guests an elevated outdoor experience with views of the stunning Arkansas Delta sunsets and occasional crop dusting aircraft.

The Louis will offer ample meeting and event spaces, including sophisticated indoor and outdoor venues for professional and casual business meetings, accommodating up to 300 people. The Cottonwood rooftop terrace, Upland, The River Room, and the City Room are just a few of the dynamic spaces that The Louis offers.

The Wilson Motor Club, debuting in late 2023 and sharing a footprint with The Louis, will feature a 12-car private collection and museum of automobiles owned by Gaylon Lawrence, including a 1955 Aston Martin DB2 and 1961 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider, among other 1950-1960’s two seat convertibles important to racing and pop culture. The museum also offers an immersive experience including synchronized lighting, audio, and video to create a spectacle that honors the autos, all of which are in Concur d’Elegance condition, and their great history.

“Amidst the buzz and excitement surrounding The Louis’ grand opening, one thing is clear: a novel era of hospitality has emerged in the region,” says Tom Smith, the Senior Vice President of Inclusion, Community, and Sustainability. “As the town of Wilson experiences a revival, it exudes a magnetic spirit that captivates visitors, offering them an unparalleled chance to savor the soul of the Delta, its energy, and, of course, its abundant treasures. The Louis is poised to become the ultimate gateway because there is simply no other town as magical as Wilson.”

The approximately 900-person town of Wilson is five miles from the Mississippi River and a 45-minute drive from Memphis, Tennessee. Nestled among rich agricultural farmland and thousands of acres of cotton fields, the historic town square is bookended by The Louis and adjacent Cottage Collection, the Wilson Cafe, the Hampson Archeological Museum, and the Historic Wilson Theatre.

For more information about The Louis Hotel, please visit: https://thelouishotel.com/ or call 870-655-6001.