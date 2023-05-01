Audi RS e-tron GT makes its debut in Dubai police’s tourist vehicle lineup at ATM 2023

Dressed in Dubai Police green livery, the Audi RS e-tron GT electric vehicle was unveiled by the General Command of Dubai Police and Al Nabooda Automobiles at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held from 1-4 May, the ATM 2023 will witness Dubai Police showcasing 12 services and products they provide to tourists and visitors, aiming to enhance their experiences in the Emirate.

The handover ceremony was attended by Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation; Juma Al Nabooda, Associate Director and Board Member of Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies; Brigadier Harib Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Administrative Affairs; Brigadier Khalafan Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department; Gaurav Mudgil, National Sales Manager - Audi - AL Nabooda; Rana Eyamie, Marketing Manager -Audi - AL Nabooda; and other senior officials.

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf emphasised that the Dubai Police, under the guidance of Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, are committed to equipping their tourist security patrols with the latest luxury models.

“These vehicles enhance the security presence of the tourist police, connecting them with tourists, visitors, and the general public. The Audi RS e-tron GT electric vehicle supports the government and global focus on sustainability in all aspects of daily life, ensuring that Dubai continues to impress the world and showcase its modern face,” Al Jallaf said.

Juma Al Nabooda, Associate Director and Board Member of Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies, said: “As a company committed to sustainable innovation, Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles is proud to partner with the Dubai Tourism Police to introduce the fully-electric Audi RS e-tron GT to their luxury fleet, along with the Audi R8. These cars represent the latest in cutting-edge technology and high performance, and we are confident that it will make a strong statement in the vibrant city of Dubai. We are pleased to be a part of this development, and we look forward to continuing to drive progress and sustainability together with the Dubai Police.”

K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said: “At Al Nabooda Automobiles, we are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Audi and the Dubai Police as we witness the addition of the fully-electric Audi RS e-tron GT to the Dubai Tourism Police luxury fleet, along with the Audi R8. Adding the Audi RS e-tron GT is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, innovation and progress, and we are proud to offer a vehicle that aligns with the Dubai Vision 2030.”

Brigadier Khalafan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department, explained that the Audi RS e-tron GT is their fleet’s second fully electric, environmentally friendly vehicle. He emphasised that Dubai Police’s luxury security patrols enhance the security presence in tourist areas during events and community initiatives and play a crucial role in providing services to tourists and the general public, answering their inquiries, providing information, and ensuring their safety throughout their stay in Dubai.

Source: Zawya.com