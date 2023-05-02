EXPEDIA GROUP TO POWER NEW SOFI TRAVEL SITE

Another financial services company is getting into the travel business. This time its SoFi, the online bank based in San Francisco, that is creating “SoFi Travel powered by Expedia.”

The site gives SoFi customers the ability to book flights, hotels, car rentals, travel packages and experiences via the SoFi Travel portal, which gives them access to discounted pricing and rewards on bookings.

Expedia Group, which also powers travel services for London-based Revolut, will provide the underlying search and booking system. SoFi customers will also get access to Expedia Group’s customer service team, both human-powered and self-service.

“We’re proud to partner with SoFi to launch SoFi Travel, powered by our industry-leading technology, our deep travel supply and our customer service expertise,” said Ariane Gorin, president of Expedia for Business.

“Each year our platform processes more than 600 million AI predictions, powered by 70 petabytes of data, so it gets smarter and more personalized every day. This constant innovation comes out of the box with our template technology and will give SoFi’s members a seamless end-to-end booking experience, and confidence as they plan, shop and book travel. This partnership is another example of how Expedia Group helps companies of all sizes succeed in the world of travel.”

Expedia Group says its “White Label Template” that is the basis for SoFi Travel provides supply that includes more than 700,000 properties, 500-plus airlines, more than100 car rental companies and thousands of activities around the world.

“At SoFi, we are helping our members get their money right by giving them the tools to spend better, save better, invest better and protect better,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi.

“SoFi Travel is the next phase in SoFi’s mission to help people achieve financial independence, going beyond managing members’ money to empowering them to more affordably do the things they are most passionate about, all in one place. We know over the last several years the pandemic and inflation have made travel difficult, if not impossible, logistically or financially. SoFi is uniquely positioned to provide its members the best value when spending on travel, offering an array of products to make planning and paying for trips easier and more affordable, as well as making sure our members get more for their money when using all those products and benefits together.”

Along with Expedia Group’s existing relationship with Revolut, several other financial services institutions have added or enhanced their travel services by partnering with travel brands, including Capital One’s collaboration with Hopper and American Express working with GetYourGuide. Expedia Group also works with Scotiabank, American Express, TD Bank and Royal Bank of Canada.

SoFi Travel will be available to select members next week and will be rolling out to all members over the coming weeks.