World Travel Awards opens voting for Europe categories

Voting for the Europe categories of the 2023 edition World Travel Awards has opened and runs until midnight 20 August 2023. Votes can be cast by travel professionals, media and tourism consumers, with the nominee gaining the most votes in each category announced as the 2023 World Travel Awards winner.

World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony 2023

Shortly after the close of voting, the winner of each category will be invited to attend the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony 2023, which will take place in the magnificent city of Batumi, Georgia, on 30 September. As one of the most talked about tourism destinations, Batumi is heralded as Europe’s new travel hotspot and hospitality investment capital.

The leading tourism industry figureheads from across the continent will attend the VIP event at Georgia’s most important historical monument, the 2,000-year-old Gonio Fortress, one of the world’s best-preserved examples of Roman architecture and a site steeped in myths and legends.

KEY DATES

20 August: close of voting window

30 September: World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony 2023