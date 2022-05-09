ATM 2022: Germany targets GCC visitors

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) is providing inspiration for GCC tourists to visit Germany this year, by relaunching its German.Local.Culture. campaign, as well as launching its ‘Embrace German Nature’ campaign in the GCC, at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022.

The campaigns form a compelling tourism proposition that appeal to GCC travellers, with harmony between generations, traditions and different cultural influences. It reflects authentic, local experiences in urban destinations while shining a light on rural areas and their sustainable tourism.

“We want to inspire GCC travellers. Germany is a diverse destination and ideal for longer holidays for the culturally minded, for families and for those who enjoy outdoor pursuits and natural beauty,” said Yamina Sofo, Director of Sales & Marketing for the GCC, at the German National Tourist Office (GNTO), an affiliate of the German National Tourist Board (GNTB).

Germany is once again becoming an extremely popular destination for GCC Nationals. Pent up demand from GCC Nationals, resulted in 518,516 overnight stays in Germany during 2021, an 82.3% increase over 2020.

In December 2021 alone, despite the outbreak of the Omicron variant, Germany recorded over 54,493 overnight stays from GCC Nationals, an increase of 335%, compared with the same period in 2020,

“These figures show that Germany is a preferred destination for GCC Nationals. Visitor numbers in 2021 rebounded significantly, which is even more impressive given COVID travel restrictions in Germany only eased end of June 2021. The GCC is now the highest inbound performing region within Asia, Australasia and South Africa,” added Sofo.

This has clearly been supported by the way in which the GCC countries have responded to the pandemic, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are currently ranked second and sixth respectively in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking on 31 st March 2022, with a combined 846 vaccinated travel routes.

‘Cities & culture’ and ‘nature & outdoor activities – highlighting sustainability and accessibility form the bedrock of Germany’s tourism offering. According to research conducted by IPK International on behalf of the GNTB, city breaks (59 per cent), multi-destination tours (34 per cent) and holidays in nature (30 per cent) are the most popular types of holidays with travellers from around the world.

In addition, using four themed clusters - ‘Flair.’, ‘Craft.’, ‘Taste.’ and ‘Green.’, brings Germany’s amazing architecture and authentic ambience, its heritage of artisan manufacturers and local crafts, its traditional regional cuisine and its natural beauty, into focus.

Participants on the Germany stand this year include Baden-Baden Tourism Board, Breuninger, Düsseldorf Tourism Board, Frankfurt Tourism Board, Hotel Palace Berlin and visitBerlin. Each region has its own unique attractions, whether spring, summer, autumn, or winter, emphasising that Germany is a unique all year-round travel destination.

Arabian Travel Market 2022, takes place from 9-12 May and the Germany stand is located in the Europe Hall EU1235