Canopy by Hilton Cannes to open next year

Hilton has confirmed a franchise agreement with SNC Société d´Exploitation Nouvelle du Soleil d´Or, a subsidiary of SDPNE, to open a new hotel under its growing lifestyle brand Canopy by Hilton.

Canopy by Hilton Cannes will include 143 guest rooms and be located in central Cannes, a short walk from the city’s beaches, Old Port and the world-famous Palais des Festivals.

The hotel is expected to welcome its first guests in 2023, and marks Hilton’s first property in Cannes.

“Cannes is a world-class destination, hosting international events and leisure travellers from all over the globe,” said Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton.

“Having introduced Canopy by Hilton to Paris’ lively Trocadero neighbourhood last year, Cannes is a fitting home for our second Canopy hotel in France, and joins Hilton’s burgeoning European lifestyle portfolio.

With more than 20 new Hilton hotels planned in France in the next few years, we’re excited to extend our hospitality across the country, including Canopy by Hilton’s highly anticipated arrival on the Cote d’Azur.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A brand that has grown rapidly in recent years, opening hotels in Reyjkavik, Zagreb, Madrid, London and Paris, Canopy by Hilton hotels are inspired by the local neighbourhood.

For example, Canopy by Hilton Cannes will boast a roof terrace with sweeping views of the ocean and the Old Port while being centrally located moments from Promenade de la Croisette.

“We are excited to bring Hilton’s first property to Cannes under the Canopy by Hilton brand,” said Nathalie Esnée, owner and chief executive of SNC Société d´Exploitation Nouvelle du Soleil d´Or.

“We are confident that the hotel’s enviable location in the city, the Lifestyle positioning and stunning views over the coast will make for a huge hit with both leisure and business travellers.

“Following renovations, we look forward to welcoming guests to Canopy by Hilton Cannes next year.”