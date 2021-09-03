The Gantry coming to Stratford this winter

Launching in Stratford in November, the Gantry will bring together under one roof a design hotel, artisan food market, restaurants, bars and events.

Born out of the desire to create a sustainable business that enriches the local community while delivering an exceptional experience for its guests, the property is setting a new template for the hospitality industry.

With a silhouette inspired by New York’s famous Flat Iron building, the design is influenced by industrial Victorian East London and Stratford’s historical role in the city’s train building industry.

With a prime position directly in front of Stratford International station, six minutes from Kings Cross, the Gantry will feature a bustling ground floor artisan food market, a restaurant and cocktail bars with dedicated open-air terraces and a flexible event space.

Collaboration with local producers, artists and brands is at the heart of the Gantry, a single urban resort offering a fully integrated eating, drinking, travel and social destination for East Londoners and international visitors alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ground floor will feature a bustling food market, deli and coffee shop, designed to feed and inspire guests and locals.

A boutique destination store, the Stratford Grocer will offer a rich selection of local produce.

Taking over the hotel’s first floor, Union Social is an urban space featuring contemporary London cuisine.

Flanked on one side with a cocktail bar and open kitchen and on the other with floor to ceiling windows and a huge wraparound terrace, the venue combines the ever-changing landscape of Stratford with an industrial-influenced interior.

The Gantry Hotel is an independent design hotel that will be the fourth property within the Curio Collection in London, marking an exciting new direction for the group.

Offering 291 rooms over 17 floors, the Gantry Hotel will be managed by Saurabh Kukreja, a seasoned hotelier with experience in managing luxury and lifestyle hotels in UK, Thailand and the Philippines.