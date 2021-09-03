Choice Hotels partners with Seera for Saudi expansion

Choice Hotels Europe has repositioned itself as Choice Hotels EMEA as it continues its master license agreement with Seera Hospitality, a fully owned subsidiary of Seera Holding Group.

The plan will see the company open at least ten hotels in Saudi Arabia within the next five years.

Seera is at the forefront of travel and tourism recovery efforts in the Kingdom and beyond, and as part of the agreement, currently there are several identified projects for Choice Hotels brands throughout Saudi Arabia in various stages of development.

The first three properties – Clarion Jeddah Airport, Comfort King Road Jeddah and Comfort Olaya Riyadh – are due to open at the end of this year and are available to pre-book now.

Clarion Hotel Jeddah Airport has 200 rooms and is located on the Prince Majid Road, just three minutes away from the new King Abdul-Aziz International Airport and Jeddah Airport Train Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is easily accessible from the Jeddah City Centre and also located close to the Mall of Arabia, one of the biggest shopping centres in Jeddah.

The Comfort King Road, with 125 extended stay suites, is located in one of the most prominent areas of Jeddah and in close proximity to the Jeddah Corniche, Jeddah International Airport, and the Madinah Road.

The Comfort Olaya Riyadh is located in Olaya, in one of the most prized locations in the city’s central business district near the iconic Kingdom Tower.

The hotel boasts 97 well-appointed extended stay suites, as well as a rooftop lounge with unique views of the Riyadh skyline.

Commenting on the agreement, Choice Hotels EMEA chief executive, Jonathan Mills, said: “I’m excited to continue this master license agreement in Saudi Arabia and welcoming Seera group and the forthcoming properties to our portfolio.

“With these openings, we reposition our division as Choice Hotels EMEA, further supporting our growth strategy and focus on investing in our business for our stakeholders.”

He added: “We are the only global hotel company to enter the Middle East market through Saudi Arabia, a country placing a substantive focus on developing travel and tourism.

“By entering the region together with a strong hospitality group, we strive to increase Choice Hotels footprint in the region.

“We have been focused on this approach for some time, so I am pleased to be continuing this agreement today.”