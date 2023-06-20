The African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) and AviaDev Establish Strategic Partnership

The African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) and AviaDev Limited (AviaDev) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and develop cooperation in the African aviation sector, specifically related to route development activities and advocacy for the implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

The MoU signifies the commitment of both organizations to enhance their effectiveness in serving the interests of the AFCAC Member States and Stakeholders.

AFCAC is a specialist agency of the African Union on all Civil Aviation Matters in Africa and the Executing Agency of the YD/SAATM is responsible for facilitating cooperation and coordination among African States towards the development of integrated and sustainable Air transport system, and foster the implementation of ICAO SARPs by Member States. whereas, AviaDev is a platform dedicated to improving air connectivity to, from, and within the African Continent. AFCAC and AviaDev have a shared objective of promoting a safe, secure, affordable, efficient, and environmentally friendly operating environment in Africa.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Parties will engage in various cooperative activities, including information sharing, events attendance, podcast participation and collaboration at relevant industry events. AFCAC will join the AviaDev Insight Africa podcast regularly to provide updates on the SAATM implementation. AFCAC will also participate in AviaDev Africa’s annual event to engage with aviation stakeholders from across the continent. Similarly, AviaDev will attend relevant AFCAC events to strengthen cooperation in the civil aviation sector.

“We are delighted to enter into this MoU with AviaDev Limited. This partnership will enable us to strengthen cooperation and coordination in the civil aviation sector, facilitating the development of an integrated and sustainable Air Transport System in Africa.” Said Adefunke Adeyemi, Secretary General of AFCAC.

Jon Howell, CEO of AviaDev Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to work closely with AFCAC to support the growth of air connectivity in Africa. We believe our platform complements the work of AFCAC and this partnership will catalyse the process of realising open skies in Africa.”