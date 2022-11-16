Thai hotel brand lebua’s CEO Deepak Ohri named the first World’s Leading Happiness Ambassador

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to present its warmest and heartfelt congratulations to the award-winning Chief Executive Officer of Bangkok-based luxury hotel brand lebua Hotels & Resorts, Mr. Deepak Ohri, who has been named the first winner of the World’s Leading Happiness Ambassador 2022 by the World Travel Awards.

Mr. Ohri serves as Advisory Board Member to the World Happiness Foundation and assumed responsibilities as Chief Happiness Officer (CHO) at lebua Hotels and Resorts. He also serves as a president of Luxury Atelier Maison Happiness (LAMH), a lifestyle and transformational organization dedicated to creating organic happiness in the existing culture.

This prestigious recognition followed the many accolades Mr. Ohri has won over the years, including the World’s Leading Travel Personality 2019 by the World Travel Awards, one of the ‘Global Top 25 Most Inspirational Executives in Travel and Hospitality’ by the International Hospitality Institute, and one of the ‘100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality 2022’ in the International Hospitality Institute’s list to name a few.

