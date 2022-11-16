Saint Lucia Wins World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination

For the fourteenth time, and the fifth consecutive year since 2018, Saint Lucia boasts Her prominence as the “World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination”, having once again been bestowed the coveted title at the 29th Annual World Travel Awards (WTA) in Oman, Muscat on November 11, 2022.

Saint Lucia’s unmatched romance offerings have placed Her above other contenders from honeymoon hotspots around the world, including Cartagena de Indias; Jamaica; Jordan; the Maldives; Maui, Hawaii, Mauritius; Oman; Paris, France, and Seychelles.

Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Hon. Ernest Hilaire, said: “I am pleased with this achievement and I want to specially congratulate the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority who continues to market our fair Helen of the West. I also want to congratulate all service providers and partners across the island who continue to make Saint Lucia the choice destination for honeymoons.”

The World Travel Awards is the most prestigious and sought-after awards program in the global travel and tourism industry since 1993. It was established to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

The year 2022 marks the 29th anniversary of the World Travel Awards program.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Older Phu Quoc voted world’s leading nature island destination