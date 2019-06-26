Swiss-Belhotel Bogor expands brand presence in Indonesia

Swiss-Belhotel International has continued the expansion of its Indonesian portfolio with the launch of a newly rebranded hotel in Bogor, West Java.

Swiss-Belhotel Bogor opened with a tumpeng cutting and celebration.

Conveniently located on Jalan Salak and featuring a wide range of upscale facilities, Swiss-Belhotel Bogor is perfectly positioned for business and leisure travellers.

Standing 20 storeys high, it is one of the city’s tallest hotels, promising spectacular city and mountain views.

“Swiss-Belhotel International proudly welcomes Swiss-Belhotel Bogor into our fast-growing global portfolio.

“This exceptional hotel will be a preferred choice for visitors to Bogor, and its extensive meeting facilities will make it a venue of choice for event planners.

“We look forward to introducing guests to a new era of upscale international hospitality at Swiss-Belhotel Bogor,” said Gavin Faull, chairman and president of Swiss-Belhotel International.

Swiss-Belhotel Bogor features 150 upscale rooms and suites, all of which offer modern amenities and great views.

With 14 flexible function spaces and audio-visual technology, Swiss-Belhotel Bogor is the perfect place to host a wide variety of events for between 12 and 800 delegates.

From intimate board meetings and strategic seminars in the function rooms to large-scale corporate conferences, gala dinners and weddings in the ballroom, this exceptional hotel ensures that every event runs smoothly and seamlessly.

Nestled in the hills 300 metres above sea level, Bogor is an important economic centre housing many corporate offices, industrial hubs and scientific centres.

It’s also a popular destination for business travellers and families who want to escape the heat of Jakarta.