Swiss-Belhotel International rejigs senior leadership

Swiss-Belhotel International has restructured its management team in response to the impact of Covid-19.

Laurent Voivenel, who is the senior vice president, operations and development, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, will also assume the responsibility for group human resources and talent development.

Voivenel has over three decades of global experience in the hospitality industry and has led the Swiss-Belhotel International through sustained growth in the Middle East over the last four years.

He will report directly to chairman and president, Gavin Faull, and will be supported by both the Middle East office in Dubai as well the Hong Kong corporate head office.

At the same time, Priyanka Kapoor, currently regional director sales and marketing, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, will also assume the responsibility for group sales, marketing, branding and communications.

Under communications will be also public relations.

In her group responsibility, she will be reporting directly to Faull.

Commenting on the changes, Faull said: “Covid-19 has resulted in many changes in our thinking and how we handle our global business.

“We have learnt that through teamwork and communication we can manage across borders and continents.

“We have to think differently, cooperatively and supportively.

“People are our key asset and strength. We have huge confidence in our team and management as we navigate through the complexities to meet the new normal and continue to develop our unique brand and people.”