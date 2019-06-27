Salamander Hotels to mange Half Moon, Jamaica

The board of directors of Half Moon, one of the Caribbean’s most iconic resort destinations in Montego Bay, Jamaica, has selected Salamander Hotels & Resorts to manage the award-winning 400-acre property.

Specialising in independent luxury, Salamander owns and manages the Forbes Five-Star Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia; and Innisbrook Resort in Tampa, Florida.

“With successes in operating luxury, golf and beach properties, Salamander is our chosen hospitality partner for Half Moon,” said Guy Steuart, chairman of Half Moon.

“Since the inception of Half Moon, our team members have injected their hearts and souls into what has become a globally recognised brand and symbol for gracious Jamaican hospitality, one of the finest experiences in the Caribbean.

“As we commemorate our 65th anniversary, Half Moon intends to build on its reputation of providing transformative experiences for generations of discerning travellers,” he said.

Half Moon opened in 1954 and is the chosen retreat for royalty, presidents and celebrities.

It expanded with the purchase of the neighbouring Colony Hotel in 1979 and then with the construction of five-to-seven-bedroom villas, which were rebranded in 2018 as Rose Hall Villas By Half Moon.

Half Moon offers guests unique and award-winning experiences including but not limited to a spa and wellness sanctuary, the Fern Tree Spa at Half Moon; an 18-hole championship golf course; equestrian centre; 11 flood-lit tennis courts; and the Sugar Mill, awarded as Jamaica’s best restaurant.

The property is considered the Caribbean’s Leading Conference Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Salamander, founded by noted entrepreneur Sheila Johnson, will work closely with Half Moon’s owners and its team to build on the resort’s legacy of excellence.

The company also operates the new Hotel Bennett in Charleston, South Carolina; The Henderson, a grand beach resort in Destin, Florida; and the recently renovated Hammock Beach Resort, near St. Augustine, Florida.

“We are delighted to have this amazing opportunity to collaborate with Half Moon and the Jamaica business and tourism communities,” said Johnson.

“The resort is renowned for its wonderful, caring employees, many of whom have been a part of the Half Moon family for generations.

“I look forward to introducing my business partners, colleagues and Salamander’s many loyal guests to Half Moon’s storied history and exciting future.”

Johnson is the only African-American woman to wholly own a Forbes Five-Star resort.

Renowned as the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television, she is also a partner in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and the recipient of numerous awards including the Lincoln Medal, which is presented to citizens whose work and achievements exemplify the legacy of America’s 16th president.