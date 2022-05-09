ATM 2022: Swiss-Belhotel unveils plans to double EMEA presence by 2025

Swiss-Belhotel International is embarking on an aggressive expansion strategy in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), unveiling plans at Arabian Travel Market to double its footprint in the region by 2025.

Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations & Development, EMEA & India; Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources & Talent Development, Swiss-Belhotel International, stated, “The owner and investor confidence is building up with the return of travel. At the Swiss-Belhotel International we are well positioned for continued growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and are witnessing tremendous interest in our brands from both existing and new owners who are showing keenness to invest and build more hotels with us.”

Voivenel added, “Following our development strategy, we have set an ambitious target of doubling our portfolio in the EMEA region in the next three years and are making great progress in that direction with several exciting projects under negotiation. Africa looks very promising with significant potential for our diverse brands. In addition, we are heading into the European market with an unmatched deal for owners and investors and seeing some strong interest.”

He attributes this extraordinary trend to the way Swiss-Belhotel branded properties maintained highly competitive ranking even during the uncertain times of COVID-19. The group successfully opened three new properties at the height of the pandemic and made them profitable in record time. “We were not only able to survive the period but delivered the desired results to our owners. With our compelling ‘win-win’ value proposition, we make it easier for owners to work with us.”

