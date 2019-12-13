Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri reopens in Bangkok, Thailand

Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri in Bangkok has just completed an extensive refurbishment to offer an elegant new look.

The work was inspired by the design at Dusit Thani Bangkok, the flagship of the brand, which, after almost 50 years of operations, is currently undergoing redevelopment nearby.

Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri comprises 97 expansive one- and two-bedroom suites on a peaceful, leafy avenue opposite the green expanse of the Royal Bangkok Sports Club, only 100 metres from Ratchadamri BTS station.

Luxury malls, stylish restaurants and sophisticated nightlife are all within walking distance.

Refurbishment of the property began in September with the aim to continue the distinctive hospitality heritage of Dusit Thani Bangkok and provide a new home for fans of the hotel while it is being redeveloped as part of Dusit’s landmark mixed-use development, Dusit Central Park.

Many ornaments and artworks of sentimental and historical value from the flagship hotel have been used to decorate the spacious suites and lobby.

The inviting and luxurious spaces have also been painted to reflect the elegant and soft colour palette of Dusit Thani Bangkok, resulting in a feeling of sophistication and exclusivity that pervades the entire property.

“We are delighted to unveil the results of the refurbishment and serve as a new home for fans of Dusit Thani Bangkok who are missing the property during its redevelopment,” said Titiya Xuto, general manager, Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri, Bangkok.

“Our property’s beautiful design and services, including Thai-inspired gracious hospitality delivered by many familiar faces from Dusit Thani Bangkok, coupled with our excellent location amidst one of the city’s most vibrant districts for business and leisure, means we are perfectly positioned to win many new fans too.

“We now look forward to providing memorable stay and dining experiences for everyone who visits.”

The new Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel is slated to open as part of Dusit Central Park in 2023.