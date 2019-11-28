Swiss-Belhotel Kuantan to open in early 2020

Swiss-Belhotel International has announced the launch of its inaugural hotel in Malaysia.

The collection now includes Swiss-Belhotel Kuantan, a new waterfront hotel at Tanjung Lumpur on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, just two kilometres from Kuantan, the capital of Pahang state.

Scheduled to open in quarte one of 2020, the property will be set directly on the sparkling seafront.

Rising 27 storeys from the promenade, this four-star hotel will comprise 366 rooms and suites, all featuring modern amenities for business and leisure travellers such as LED TVs, free Wi-Fi and power showers.

The 86 family rooms create opportunities for multi-generational trips, while 16 villas offer additional luxury and exclusivity.

The hotel forms part of Kuantan Waterfront Resort City, a 202-hectare, mixed-use development featuring a retail mall, conference centre, residences, a healthcare hub, marina and leisure facilities, plus waterfront bars and restaurants.

“Malaysia is one of the most popular destinations in south-east Asia and we are delighted to introduce Swiss-Belhotel’s international standards to Kuantan, and exciting emerging regional centre.

“KWRC is an outstanding new development that will transform the area’s tourism industry, creating compelling new options for the leisure and MICE sectors.

“We are delighted to be an integral part of this project and look forward to welcoming the world to Kuantan in early 2020,” said Gavin Faull, president of Swiss-Belhotel International.