JW Marriott Sanya Haitang Bay opens in China

JW Marriott has welcomed the opening of JW Marriott Sanya Haitang Bay, located on the Haitang Bay, China.

The property marks JW Marriott’s second resort on Hainan and eighteenth hotel in Greater China, seamlessly blending in with the lush landscape of the bay and illustrating the beguiling charm of the entire coast.

Adjacent to Yalong Bay National Tourism Resort, Haitang Bay boasts stunning scenery including tropical forests, white sandy beaches and shimmering waters.

A 40-minute drive from Sanya Phoenix International Airport, the area is home to numerous tourist attractions including Wuzhizhou Island, Sanya Haichang Fantasy Town, Nanshan Temple and the Wanda International Cinema, among others.

The new JW Marriott Sanya Haitang Bay is located on a 21.8-kilometre-long shoreline, providing a luxury escape for travellers who come to feel present in mind, nourished in body and revitalized through the brand’s curated programming.

“We are truly delighted to continue to expand our brand portfolio in Sanya, China,” said Mitzi Gaskins, global brand leader, JW Marriott.

“JW Marriott Sanya Haitang Bay is bringing a modern, luxurious setting to our guests in Sanya, as well as encouraging them to embrace the present and savour life to the fullest in a mindful and nourishing environment.”

Inspired by the theme of ‘stone’, the subtle design by Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart connects guests at JW Marriott Sanya Haitang Bay with nature through endless arcades, ceramic accents, an octagonal fountain and peacock pavilion that reflect the hotel’s luscious backdrop.

The property’s 142 guestrooms and 18 villas feature private balconies and combine modern designs with genuine aesthetics to create the optimum sense of relaxation.

“The increase and transformation of the tourism market within China and specifically Hainan is significant, with the island now housing 23 hotels, covering different lifestyle needs,” said Henry Lee, president, Greater China, Marriott International.

“The expansion of the JW Marriott brand in Sanya allows us to add unique offerings and enriching, thoughtfully-curated experiences for guests, leaving them with unforgettable memories.”