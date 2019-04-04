Discover Puerto Rico appoints Hills Balfour to global representation role

Discover Puerto Rico has appointed United Kingdom-based travel representation and PR consultancy Hills Balfour, an MMGY Global company, as its international representation agency.

Hills Balfour will oversee Discover Puerto Rico’s marketing, trade and PR interests in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, working together to grow international arrivals.

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not for-profit enterprise whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world.

Hills Balfour will work in partnership with the organisation to position the Island as a premier travel destination to an international audience in order to increase visitation, dispersal and spend.

As part of this effort, Hills Balfour will work collaboratively with its international network, Travel Consul, to develop and implement a strategic plan that will help Discover Puerto Rico achieve its goals to raise global awareness of the destination and grow international arrivals.

“Tourism benefits everyone on the island enormously and we look forward to putting a new emphasis on growing our international arrivals through our expanding global footprint in partnership with Hills Balfour.

“Puerto Rico is thriving, and we are taking exciting steps to widen our reach, encouraging more international travellers to experience our rich culture, beautiful natural wonders and immense bounty of one-of-a-kind experiences,” said Brad Dean, chief executive of Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s first-ever destination marketing organisation.

“With world-class facilities and developing infrastructure projects, including new hotels, restaurants and attractions, alongside an increase in international flight options, there truly has never been a better time to visit Puerto Rico.”

In Puerto Rico, the travel industry employs roughly 77,000 people and impacts 17 other sectors of the economy.

Tourism contributes to 6.5 per cent of Puerto Rico’s gross domestic product and is on the rise given the Island’s popularity as a must-visit destination.

Amanda Hills, Hills Balfour president, added: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Discover Puerto Rico at this pivotal moment in time.

“We believe that Puerto Rico has been the hidden gem of the Caribbean for too long and that its unique mix of treasures are the perfect fit for the increasing demands of international experience seekers.

“Travellers today want more than just good weather and beautiful beaches, though Puerto Rico has plenty, they want to explore and connect with local people and cultures.”