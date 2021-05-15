ATM 2021: Swiss-Belhotel International to unveil two new brands in Dubai

Diversifying its market offering, Swiss-Belhotel International will launch two new brands worldwide and two stunning new hotels in the Middle East during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

The new brands, with an innovative approach to hospitality, will join the group’s existing suite of 14 distinctive brands providing greater choice to owners and customers.

Gavin Faull, chairman of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “Although the crisis is far from over, ATM is a great way to prepare for the recovery of the hospitality sector.

“At Swiss-Belhotel International our business strategy is focused on responsible recovery while delivering value.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest upscale lifestyle brands Maua and Bohemia Collection designed to offer inspiring and unique experiences to our guests.

“These fit perfectly into our extensive portfolio of brands and will give us a tremendous opportunity to leverage our five-star luxury offering across a wider spectrum of segments and markets for future growth.”

As part of Swiss-Belhotel International’s commitment to people’s well-being and the environment, Maua focuses on wellness, peace and health in exclusive, isolated and eco-friendly settings; while the Bohemia Collection puts forth a bold statement of being the luxury brand created to cater to an ego that is hungry for a lively, chic and a special experience.

Speaking about the Bohemia Collection, Faull said: “Bohemia is an emotional brand that is all about ‘you’.

“It is ‘your’ place to be alive.

“When the guests arrive in these hotels, they should feel like they have stepped into a timeless space, with exotic sensuality, which is vibrant and chic.

“The brand’s appeal lies in being raw, vivid and dreamy.”