Dusit Thani Sandalwoods Resort grows brand presence in China

Dusit International has opened Dusit Thani Sandalwoods Resort Shuangyue Bay Huizhou, Guangdong, a deluxe resort overlooking the emerald waters of the South China Sea in Pinghai Ancient City.

Comprising 350 well-appointed rooms and suites set within a 30-storey tower, the beachfront resort is set to become a major lifestyle hub.

It features seven different restaurants, a large ballroom, eight multi-function meeting rooms, a fully-equipped gym, an archery range, a cinema and other recreational facilities.

This family-friendly resort also features an extensive outdoor water facility with four different swimming pools, including a grand swimming pool, a boat-shaped pool, a children’s pool and an infinity pool overlooking the sea.

The Skyline Swimming Pool on the 30th floor, meanwhile, provides a tranquil retreat for guests to swim and soak up views of the impressive mountainous landscape.

Well-known for its pure white sands and crystal-clear water, Shuangyue Bay is a popular retreat for travellers seeking a relaxing break from inner-city life.

Shenzhen and Huizhou city centre are only two hours away by car, while Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, can be reached in three hours.

Huizhou Airport and the high-speed train station are just a 90-minute drive away.

“We are delighted to enhance our presence in China and bring our distinctive brand of gracious hospitality to this beautiful and historical destination,” said Lim Boon Kwee, chief operating officer, Dusit International.

“With its prime location, well-appointed rooms, numerous restaurants, extensive meeting facilities, and unique outdoor water centre, Dusit Thani Sandalwoods Resort Shuangyue Bay Huizhou, Guangdong is ideally positioned to provide memorable experiences for domestic and international travellers while delighting the local community too.”

Thailand-based, hospitality company Dusit International is represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels & Resorts.