Anantara Desaru Coast Resort opens in Malaysia

Anantara Hotels has opened its luxury hotel in Malaysia - Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas.

The property is ready to welcome discerning travellers to the golden shores of the country’s south-eastern coastline with authentic luxury and indigenous-inspired hospitality.

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas is located along a pristine 17-kilometre beachfront facing the South China Sea, in a new high-end resort development that offers a range of luxury accommodation nestled in lush tropical gardens.

Desaru Coast is located in Johor Darul Ta’zim and spans over 16 square kilometres.

It is near Iskandar Malaysia and is easily accessible via a 45-minute drive from Malaysia’s Senai International Airport and a two-hour drive from Singapore.

Additionally, visitors from Singapore can travel to Desaru Coast by ferry, followed by a short drive.

The 108 key resort comprises of 90 tastefully decorated en-suite deluxe rooms in low-rise traditional Malay buildings that overlook the gardens, lagoon and ocean.

They are adorned with indigenous materials and fabrics, such as woven textiles, renowned Malaysian wicker elements and silhouettes of traditional Malay crafts.

Thirteen stand-alone double storey luxurious one- and two-bedroom pool villas are located around a lagoon.

Five expansive family sized three- and four-bedroom residences, ranging from 288 to 597 square metres, offer guests utmost privacy with an infinity pool, spacious contemporary living areas, full kitchen and chef and butler service.

Additionally, Anantara Desaru Coast Residences’ real estate portfolio comprises a further fifteen luxurious three- and four-bedroom beachfront residences for sale, starting from US$1.75 million.

Managed and serviced by Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas, the development offers the option for each owner to participate in a flexible resort-managed rental program and generate investment income when not in-residence.

Commenting on the opening of Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas, Thomas Meier, Anantara-owner Minor Hotels senior vice president of operations, Asia, said that the company is thrilled to be a part of one of Malaysia’s most anticipated new tourism developments and to establish it as an international luxury destination.

“We are all set to offer discerned travellers authentic Anantara luxury on Malaysia’s golden shores,” he concluded.