Silversea’s South Side Story World Cruise Departs from Sydney for First Time

Silversea Cruises’ 2023 World Cruise, South Side Story, is set to depart from Sydney on January 10, marking the first time the leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line has set sail from the Southern Hemisphere on a World Cruise.

The ultra-luxury Silver Shadow℠ will host guests for the 139-day arts-inspired voyage, sailing from the South Seas to the Amazon Rainforest and beyond, calling in 66 destinations in 34 countries across five continents.

“All the world’s a stage, and, in this arts-inspired tale, our discerning guests will discover the authentic beauty and heritage of 66 destinations in 34 countries—each with its own unique story to tell—as we journey from Australia to Fort Lauderdale over 139 days,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises. “Every detail of our guests’ journeys has been carefully considered and enhanced, from the in-flight experience to the airport lounges and entertainment: arriving in Sydney on business-class flights with additional cabin crew to ensure exceptional service, guests will enjoy bespoke pampering with tailored menus, welcome canapés, vintage champagne, and specially embroidered linen. Each of the special events we have planned is entirely bespoke, too.”

“Under the leadership of Captain Macarone Palmieri, our entire onboard team is incredibly proud to reconvene our close-knit Venetian Society members for the World Cruise. Hotel Director Flavio Gioia, Cruise Director Vicki Van Tassel, Delegate to the Venetian Society Norman Rafelson, and the rest of our amazing crew is committed to providing exceptional service to our guests—and I look forward to greeting travellers personally, too. Approximately 20% of the voyage’s guests are new to brand, which is very high for a World Cruise, confirming the attractiveness of this memorable journey. Among our extended family, we have two guests from the U.K. who have accumulated over 2,500 days spent sailing with us before the start of the voyage,” Muckermann said.

Guests travelling aboard the World Cruise 2023 will depart Sydney on January 10, 2023, and arrive in Fort Lauderdale on May 28. The itinerary will present an extraordinary mix of destinations, from the remote wonders of Papua New Guinea, Mauritius, Réunion Island, and Cape Verde to iconic regions and cities—often unlocked on overnight calls (20 in total)—including 10 days spent exploring Tasmania and New Zealand, three days in Myanmar, and a full week in South Africa. And, for the first time on a Silversea World Cruise, Silver Shadow will sail down the Amazon River to unlock the natural and cultural wonders of this legendary region. Travelling through captivating landscapes, each segment will unlock the history, culture, and spirit of the people and places visited.

The first night in Sydney entails a special Bon Voyage reception and dinner. Subsequently, exclusive World Cruise events will open doors to the sights, tastes and rhythms of local life, shining a light on regional music, art, theatre, and dance traditions with authentic performances. Each guest will enjoy the role of both spectator and storyteller.

In another first in the history of Silversea, each guest will enjoy a seamless World Cruise journey that starts and ends at their doorstep, with private executive transfers to and from their local airport. Moreover, guests benefit from private assistance to their gate/lounge, as well as access to designated airline lounges. They also enjoy a superior flight experience from select U.S. and U.K. gateways to Sydney, Australia, experiencing a new level of comfort in business class, with more space to relax and a dedicated cabin. They dine on the freshest seasonal ingredients and fine Australian hospitality in-flight, with a truly bespoke experience. Upon arrival in Sydney, travellers were greeted with VIP arrival assistance, private executive transfers, and priority embarkation. Silver Shadow’s butlers were then available to assist guests in unpacking once on board.