Start your summer with a splash with Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways is welcoming the summer break with cooler prices and the SUMMERSPLASH promotional code offering a 20% discount on tickets in both Economy and Business.

Whether traveling with families or friends or solo, all guests booking their tickets between 12 and 14 June can enjoy a 20% discount to different destinations across Etihad’s network, to travel between 1 July and 30 September 2023.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Many of our guests might not have had the chance to plan their summer travels yet. This promotional code comes at the right time to help them book their holidays, allowing them to enjoy their break away from home.”

In addition to the discount, guests members of Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty program from Etihad Airways, can earn between 3 and 6 miles when booking hotels with Booking.com.*

Members can also enjoy exclusive discounts and earn miles every time they rent a car with Avis. They would earn bonus miles on their first rental, and even tier-match their Etihad Guest status when they enroll on Avis Preferred

Everyone flying on Etihad’s wide-body fleet will benefit from complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging throughout their entire flight by signing in with Etihad Guest membership or simply enrolling online before flying to benefit immediately. The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Botim, Messenger, and WeChat to name a few.