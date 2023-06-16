Citymax Hotels’ near-100 percent occupancy rates “aren’t surprising,” says CEO

Citymax Hotels has started the year strong, claiming occupancy rates close to 100 percent in parts of the emirate. Accoridng to the CEO, “that’s not new or surprising.”

Raja Rana has led the company since 2019, leaving his post as CEO of Radisson in South Asia in doing so.

CEO Rana attributes the brand’s success to its strategic and steady approach to expansion, designed to ensure that every Citymax property is centrally located, comfortable, and cost-effective ticking all the boxes of today’s traveller.

He said: “The influx of business travellers as the MICE market picks up pace and the shift in mindset from that post-pandemic bucket-list travel mentality towards a more spontaneous approach when it comes to leisure travel have both contributed to a surge in occupancy across the Citymax portfolio not to mention marked growth in repeat business.”

He added: “Discerning consumers covet the affordability and convenience that we promise without compromising on service or quality.”

First launched 13 years ago, there are now eight Citymax properties across the MENA region including two properties in Egypt, Citymax Ras Al Khaimah and Citymax Business Bay, the brand’s first four-star hotel, which opened in 2021.

As the brand looks ahead, it is looking forward with sustainability high on the agenda across the portfolio.

“The pandemic afforded us a unique opportunity to take stock and see how we could do things better and more efficiently and most importantly incorporate sustainable eco-friendly practices in our hotels. From reducing energy consumption and food waste to using eco-friendly materials and going paper-free, reducing our carbon footprint is now a top priority at Citymax,” added Rana.

CityMax hotels has been nominated in the 2023 World Travel Awards for Middle East’s Leading Budget Hotel Brand

