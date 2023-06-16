OurAfrica.Travel Gives Back and Announces 2024 Dates

OurAfricaTravel organisers Storm Napier and Allie Hunt

The success of the 2023 edition, held in February was due in no small part to the collaboration of various industry partners, including Wetu, ATTA, The Africa Hub, Nightsbridge, Atmosphere Marketing, Inspirational Places and Umlingo Travel PR. This spirit of ubuntu and partnership is what makes this virtual show such a success, in addition to its B2B nature, affordability in both time and money, accessibility due to it being virtual, and having a carbon-neutral footprint.

This year’s show attracted 186 exhibitors and over 440 buyers and media from around the world. The platform facilitated over 6,500 meetings, 44,192 networking chats, and received more than 85,000 profile views. Feedback from participants has been very positive, affirming the continuing importance of virtual shows on the tourism events calendar. An African-focussed show of this size gives everyone a platform and voice to connect, rather than being lost in the noise.

“ OurAfrica.Travel has once again proven that connecting on a virtual platform is now part of our day-to-day business practice and is the most convenient and opportune way to keep in touch with tourism industry players from around the world”, said organisers Storm Napier and Allie Hunt.”

CAUSES FOR IMPACT

OurAfrica.Travel is committed to driving sustainable tourism and giving back to both community and conservation projects. This year, 18 worthy causes were given a spotlight during the show, as participants were invited to nominate their favourite charities and grassroots projects. We are delighted to announce that Tuk South ForRangers and Uthando are our winners for 2023 and will be receiving cash donations shortly.

OurAfrica.Travel would like to thank all the worthy causes nominated for the vital work they do in Africa including Chefs with Compassion, Conservation South Luangwa, Dambari Wildlife Trust, Giraffe Conservation Fund, Global Sojourns Giving Circle, Good Work Foundation, HERD, How Many Elephants, Ingoma Choir, Meal For Two Project, Mukambi Community School, Nourish Eco Village, Onguma Anti-Poaching Unit, Seahorse Protection by ParCo, The Plaster House and The Rhino Momma Project.

For more information about the OurAfrica.Travel virtual trade show visit https://ourafrica.travel/.