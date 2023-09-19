South Lodge Launches Eight New Lakeside Lodges For Summer 2024

Country house hotel, South Lodge, in Sussex, is set to launch six detached lakeside lodges and two spa lodges on the estate’s 93 acre grounds in time for Summer 2024.

The two-bedroom sanctuaries, ‘The Reeds’, incorporate biophilic design principles to immerse guests in the restorative power of the surrounding landscape, while following sustainable construction processes.

Situated around the edge of South Lodge’s lake, the six lakeside lodges feature two-bedrooms, open plan living space and a range of modern features. Fully glazed double height ceilings connect the interior and exterior with views across the lake to envelop spaces with natural light and encourage deep connection with nature.

Set just back from the lake, the two lakeside spa lodges feature spaces for relaxation and contemplation, suitable for couples looking for a rejuvenating break in the Sussex countryside. Each has its own steam shower, outdoor whirlpool bath and infrared halotherapy sauna, designed to engage the senses and promote wellbeing through enhanced sleep, detoxification, and relief to sore muscles and joint pain.

With façade materials chosen as a reflection of the West Sussex countryside and through products derived from nature, the lodges bring characteristics of the natural world into the built spaces to create a calming, soothing space. Reflecting Exclusive Collection’s commitment to sustainability as a B Corp organisation, the lodges have been designed to respect the surrounding ecology. A ‘fabric-first’ approach to the building design has maximised the performance of each lodge to prioritse energy efficiency right from conception. Wall cladding is made from Gripsure bamboo, one of the fastest growing, renewable sources in the world and CO2 neutral; decking made from millboard, created using recycled materials and renewable biopolymers; roof cladding using natural material titanium zinc, RHEINZINK – 50 per cent less CO2 than other zinc products; and FSC and PEFC approved timber structures made by VerdeGO off-site with minimal wastage. Each lodge features tanks to harvest and filter rainwater to reuse, as well as water source heat pumps to generate heating for the lodges.

Guests staying in The Reeds will have full access to facilities at South Lodge hotel as well as the ability to book guided sessions introducing them to wonders of wild swimming in the lake.

Rates start at £1,200 per night in a Lakeside Lodge, and £1,400 per night in a Spa Lodge. Bookings now open for Summer 2024. Min. two-night stay for bookings in The Reeds.

For the latest updates on ‘The Reeds’ visit www.exclusive.co.uk/south-lodge/the-reeds