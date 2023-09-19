Marriott International Signs Agreement to Build Three Properties in Indonesia

Marriott International, Inc. announced it has signed a Hotel Management Agreement with Indonesian real estate developer, PT. Pakuwon Jati Tbk. to open three properties in Indonesia’s new capital city, Ibu Kota Negara Nusantara. The multi-deal agreement was signed by President and CEO of Marriott International Anthony Capuano and President Commissioner of PT. Pakuwon Jati Tbk. Alexander Tedja.

“We are thrilled to be working with PT. Pakuwon Jati Tbk. on this landmark agreement,” said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President, Indonesia and Malaysia, Marriott International. “This milestone signing underscores our commitment to strategically expand our footprint in Indonesia, and we are pleased to also support the local government’s efforts to accelerate the country’s economic transformation especially with the designation of Indonesia’s new capital city in Nusantara.”

Meaning “archipelago” in ancient Javanese, Nusantara is a symbol of national identity and planned as a smart forest city, in line with Indonesia’s commitment to achieve zero carbon emissions and 100% new and renewable energy by 2060. With the agreement, Marriott expects to debut three brands – Four Points by Sheraton, Westin Hotels & Resorts and Tribute Portfolio – in the highly anticipated destination, featuring transformational experiences and destination-rooted authenticity.

“We are excited to partner with Marriott International for this historic project,” said Alexander Tedja, President Commissioner of PT. Pakuwon Jati Tbk. “We are certain that through this project, we will inspire travelers to embark on new journeys to Indonesia’s new capital city.”

Four Points by Sheraton in Nusantara

Slated to be the first of these three openings, the property is expected to boast 300 rooms with facilities that ranges from an outdoor pool, function spaces with natural daylight and a gym with state-of-the-art equipment. Designed for the smart independent traveler, Four Points offers a casual and relaxed ambiance where classic and industrial elements meet modern design, creating spaces that are sophisticated and carefree in character.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Westin in Nusantara

The Westin in Nusantara is anticipated to have 200 rooms and suites featuring the brand’s iconic Heavenly® Bed. Plans also call for three restaurants, three bars & lounges, function spaces, meeting rooms, swimming pool, WestinWORKOUT ® Fitness Studio, Heavenly Spa by Westin™, and The Westin Kids Club. Guided by Westin’s six pillars of well-being, the brand continues to evolve and deliver its signature wellness programs to adapt to the needs of the modern traveler and deliver industry-leading experiences designed to empower guests to be the best version of themselves.

Tribute Portfolio in Nusantara

Plans for the hotel include 150 rooms and suites, including a signature destination dining venue, a café, pool bar and lobby lounge. The property amenities expect to feature an outdoor swimming pool, gym and spa. Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of independent hotels drawn together by their individuality, passion for captivating design, and their drive to create distinct, vibrant social settings for guests and locals alike.