Veronika Szabo joins One&Only Dubai as director of marketing

Veronika Szabo has been appointed the director of marketing at One&Only Resorts Dubai. Prior to this, she was the director of PR and marketing at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island.

Szabo has spent the past 12 years with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts across Europe and the Middle East. She started her journey in Budapest working as account director for public relations firm, Porter Novelli then moving as managing director at LEWIS PR.

Szabo then took on the role of associate director of PR and communication at Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace.

Source: Hotelier Middle East