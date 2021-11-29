Sophia Loren names MSC Virtuosa in Dubai

MSC Cruises has hosted the naming ceremony for MSC Virtuosa, with Hollywood superstar Sophia Loren officially naming the ship in Dubai.

MSC Cruises chose the United Arab Emirates’ commercial capital to host the ceremony in recognition of its long-term commitment to the Middle East market.

MSC Virtuosa can carry up to 6,334 passengers and 1,704 crew and is set to serve the Arabian Sea until March from her base in Dubai.

The event at Port Rashid, in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism and DP World, reflects the growing importance of the emirate as a must-visit destination for global cruise holidaymakers.

A long-standing maritime tradition, the official naming ceremony of the ship took place in the presence of the master of the vessel, captain Francesco Veniero and local dignitaries.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, said: “We are honoured to host this time-honoured maritime tradition ceremony in the United Arab Emirates during its Golden Jubilee year and with it, to mark our longstanding and long-term commitment to this region.

“This is also why this winter MSC Virtuosa, a new and one of the most technologically and environmentally advanced ships in our fleet, will homeport in the country as part of our deployment in the Gulf region.

“Cruising is an integral part of the dynamic tourism industry in the UAE, and thanks to our uniquely global distribution network we will continue to promote the country and the Middle East all around the world as an attractive holiday option to support the further growth of the tourism industry locally.”

The star-studded event culminated in a firework display against the stunning Dubai skyline, before a celebratory gourmet dinner in one of the ships’ elegant restaurants.

Event guests were also treated to a performance by internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Rag’n'Bone Man.

Image: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images