Expo 2020 continues to rack up visitor numbers

Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers have climbed to 4,766,419 in the period up to November 28th, driven by music, sporting stars and continued strong take-up of the November Weekday Pass.

Jubilee stage played host to a packed week of entertainment, including Kuwaiti singer Abdullah Al-Ruwaished and famed Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki, while a formidable all-female line-up delighted with performances from classical music to comedy at the latest Late Nights @ Expo.

Meanwhile, artists from the Accademia Teatro alla Scala were given a standing ovation at a packed-out Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, while Ireland’s Grammy Award-winning Riverdance ended its toe-tapping run with a series of performances, culminating in a Grand Finale performance on the Jubilee Stage.

The FIDE World Chess Championship, which launched on November 24th, is attracting a surge of interest from both players and fans.

The highlight of the world chess calendar sees Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world champion from Norway, defend his title against the winner of the Candidates Tournament, Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, at Dubai Exhibition Centre.

The tournament runs until December 16th, with US$2.25 million in prize money.

A popular day out for families, Expo has plenty of entertainment for younger visitors, with arts and crafts, light shows and live performances.

Last Saturday saw the special launch of a new family dining offer, which gives one free kids’ meal with every adult meal at certain Expo eateries during the week.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March, inviting the world to join a global celebration that will help to shape a better, brighter future for everyone.