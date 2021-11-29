Vietnam Airlines arrives in United States for first time

Vietnam Airlines has touched down in the United States for the first time, fulfilling a key development milestone for the flag-carrier.

The inaugural flight, VN98 from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco, carried passengers on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The route marks the culmination of a two-decade-long-effort on the part Vietnam Airlines to get the route in the air.

“Vietnam Airlines was so proud of being the country’s first airline to conduct the charter flight to the United States more than a year ago to welcome compatriots back to the homeland.

“Today, we are very pleased to announce the success of the inaugural commercial direct flight to the country, marking a new milestone for Vietnam Airlines in particular and Vietnam’s aviation in general,” said the chief executive of Vietnam Airlines, Le Hong Ha.

Initially, Vietnam Airlines will conduct two flights per week from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco by Boeing 787 and Airbus A350.

The airline aims to increase to daily flights as the Covid-19 pandemic comes under control and plans to open a new route to connect Los Angeles to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

“We are so honoured to be the first airport in the United States to offer non-stop regular flights to Vietnam.

“This new service truly makes San Francisco Airport the premier United States gateway airport, and we are proud to offer a world-class experience with seamless access throughout the San Francisco Bay Area,” said director of San Francisco Airport, Ivar Satero.