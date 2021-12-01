ITA Airways looks to the future with Airbus order

ITA Airways has firmed up an order with Airbus for 28 aircraft, including seven A220s, 11 A320neos and ten A330neos, the latest version of the A330 widebody.

The order confirms the memorandum of understanding announced in September.

In addition, the airline will pursue its plans to lease A350s to complement its fleet modernisation.

“Today the strategic partnership with Airbus takes an important step forward with the finalisation of the order we announced last September.

“In addition to this agreement, possibilities for further collaboration have emerged, in particular regarding technological developments in the aviation sector and digitalisation, where Airbus is the market leader.

“All this is part of the actions to achieve our environmental sustainability objectives,” said Alfredo Altavilla, executive president of ITA Airways.

ITA Airways is being rebuilt from the remans of Alitalia, which finally went bust earlier this year.

“We are very proud to partner with ITA Airways in building its long-term future with the most efficient, latest technology Airbus aircraft.

“This agreement supports ITA Airways business objectives to develop its network in Europe and internationally in the most sustainable way,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International.