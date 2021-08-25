New sales leadership for Sofitel Dubai the Palm

Sofitel Dubai the Palm has announced the appointment of Yeliz Hisman to the role of director of sales and marketing at the property.

Hisman is no stranger to the hospitality industry.

She is an industry veteran, with a rich career spanning across 17 years, channelling the sales and marketing departments of renowned hospitality brands across the Middle East and Europe.

At Sofitel Dubai the Palm, Hisman will be responsible for managing the overall marketing and sales programs, comprising annual budgets, revenue and distribution management for the five-star luxury property.

She is highly experienced in managing business relationships with partners, process structuring and strategically allocating budgets to ensure successful mobilisation of various units and process start-ups across different locations.

Prior to joining Sofitel Dubai the Palm, Hisman headed the sales and marketing department at the Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts in Dubai.

Her responsibilities included managing long-term lead sales functions, implementation and planning of annual marketing plans and devising a revenue generation strategy.

Commenting on her appointment, Hisman said: “I am delighted to join Sofitel Dubai the Palm, a brand I’ve always admired for excellence and luxury.

“My role as the director of sales and marketing offers boundless opportunities and I’m very excited to witness the change and market sentiment as the hospitality industry slowly bounces back.

“I am really looking forward to working with such a dynamic and hardworking team that is striving to bring to life the outstanding experiences and spirit of the Sofitel brand to our guests.”