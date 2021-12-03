Silver Nova construction begins in Germany

Silversea Cruises has announced the name of its first Nova-class ship, Silver Nova.

The vessel is being developed as part of a new-build scheme known as Project Evolution.

A steel-cutting ceremony was held earlier as the construction of the ship got underway at Meyer Werft in Papenburg.

The vessel, set for delivery in summer 2023, will be the first hybrid, luxury cruise ship free of local emissions at port.

With its hybrid power sources, Silver Nova is expected to achieve a cruise industry-first – local emission-free operation in port by using fuel cells and batteries.

Silver Nova will use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as its main fuel.

The new hybrid technology not only helps in port, but will also allow Silver Nova to achieve a 40 per cent overall reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions per double suite when compared to its previous class of ships (the Muse class).

“Our Nova class ships represent a significant investment in unprecedented technological solutions. They support our mission to preserve the planet without compromising on comfort or luxury,” said Roberto Martinoli, chief executive of Silversea Cruises.

“Silver Nova is the manifestation of Silversea and Royal Caribbean Group’s long-term commitment to sustainability.”