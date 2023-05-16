SILVERSEA CRUISES®’ MARK CONROY SET TO TRANSITION TO SENIOR ADVISOR ROLE

In 2023, the year he celebrates his 50th year in the travel industry, Silversea Cruises®’ Mark Conroy will transition from his position of Managing Director, The Americas, into a Senior Advisor role—supporting the cruise line’s Sales team.

Conroy joined Silversea Cruises in 2016 and has since delivered exceptional results to affirm the cruise line’s position as the market leader, overseeing the reservations and sales activities in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Reporting to Massimo Brancaleoni, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Conroy will continue to pledge his expertise in his new position, while cruise industry veteran Joe Leon will drive trade sales in the Americas as Silversea’s Head of Sales—also reporting to Brancaleoni.

“All of us at Silversea Cruises are incredibly grateful to Mark for his contributions over the years, and we congratulate him on 50 successful years in the travel and hospitality industry—a truly remarkable achievement. At the forefront of our U.S. operations, Mark has played a vital role in our company’s growth in the market since joining in 2016, helping to establish Silversea as the world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line by continuously building strong personal relationships with travel agents throughout the region. Few people possess Mark’s depth of knowledge, experience, and expertise in the luxury cruise segment; he has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on our industry. Mark will support the transition of leadership in the U.S. market, while pledging his expertise as a Senior Advisor to the Sales team,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises.

“It has been a privilege to lead Silversea Cruises’ team in the Americas, working alongside some of the industry’s sharpest talent to strengthen the cruise line’s position at the forefront of ultra-luxury travel,” said Conroy. “After 50 years in the travel and hospitality industry, I step back from my position as Managing Director, The Americas, continuing to lend my expertise as a Senior Advisor to support our cruise line’s strategic growth. I thank Barbara Muckermann, Jason Liberty, and my colleagues at Silversea Cruises and Royal Caribbean Group for the unwavering support throughout the years and for this new opportunity. I would like to thank our trade partner community, many of whom have become close friends, for their inspirational commitment to our guests. Their support has been, and will continue to be, of fundamental importance to the cruise line’s sales strategy. And, last but certainly not least, I would like to thank Silversea’s guests for their passion, loyalty, and dedication—I will remain at our guests’ disposal while I transition into this new role.”

Conroy is one of the most respected leaders in the cruise industry, known for the close relationships he has nurtured with the travel agent community in the Americas. Setting out in the industry in 1973, he has accumulated many accomplishments in an array of senior positions in the luxury travel sector throughout his 50-year career. Most notably, Conroy led start-up Diamond Cruises, which later merged with Seven Seas Cruise Line to become Radisson, and later Regent Seven Seas Cruises; he was also the President of Renaissance Cruises, Vice President of Sales for Royal Viking Line, and Director of Group Sales and Passenger Services for Norwegian Cruise Line. Conroy also held the position of Chair of the Executive Committee of Cruise Lines International Association between 2002 and 2004, and was subsequently inducted to CLIA’s Cruise Industry Hall of Fame in 2013.