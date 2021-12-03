Banyan Tree Group to double brand footprint

Banyan Tree Group is set to double its footprint of 54 properties across 23 countries by 2025.

At the same time, the company will introduce five new brands in the next 18 months.

The expanded global portfolio of ten unique brands will allow the group to increase its impact in the countries where it operates whilst taking advantage of post-Covid-19 growth opportunities in purposeful travel.

“We have always believed that tourism can be a powerful force for driving positive change.

“It is our generation’s mission to build forward better together with our partners and guests, and redefine what essential, purposeful and responsible travel looks like in this next era,” said Ho Ren Yung, senior vice president, brand, for Banyan Tree.

Throughout 2022, the company will introduce new brands Garrya, Homm and Folio, as well as two new brand extensions of Banyan Tree named Veya and Escape.

Each of the five new brands to be released are responses to macro and regional trends in travel accelerated by Covid-19’s impact such as conversion opportunities in resort destinations, emerging second-tier tourism destinations, as well as a greater desire for wellbeing and sustainability-minded travel offerings.

“This expanded multi-brand ecosystem fortifies our stronghold in the lifestyle spectrum in Asia, while diversifying our offerings to meet the evolving needs of diverse, affluent travellers around the world,” said Eddy See, president of Banyan Tree Group.

“As an independent, mission driven company with our core DNA in wellbeing and sustainability, we define what ‘good growth’ looks like.

“We are committed to being an exemplar and leader in our field, inspiring better living for our guests and associates in all the communities where we operate.”

This year to-date, Banyan Tree Group has signed 20 hotel management agreements worldwide including Benin, Mexico, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Thailand, China and Vietnam.

Four Garrya and two Homms have been signed in Asia with more in the pipeline.