IATA records modest increase in aviation activity

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has found that the recovery in air travel continued in October with broad-based improvements in both domestic and international markets.

The trade body also warned that the imposition of travel bans by governments, against the advice of the WHO, could threaten the sector’s recovery.

Total demand for air travel in October 2021 (measured in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) was down 49 per cent when compared to October 2019.

This was improved over the 53 per cent fall recorded in September 2021, compared to two years earlier.

Domestic markets were down 22 per cent compared to October 2019, bettering the 24 per cent decline recorded in September versus September 2019.

International passenger demand in October was 66 per cent below October 2019, compared to a 69 per cent decline for September versus the 2019 period, with all regions showing improvement.

“October’s traffic performance reinforces that people will travel when they are permitted to.

“Unfortunately, government responses to the emergence of the Omicron variant are putting at risk the global connectivity it has taken so long to rebuild,” said Willie Walsh, IATA director general.