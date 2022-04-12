Shangri-La Jeddah unveils ALFOLK Ramadan venue

Shangri-La Jeddah has unveiled ALFOLK, a contemporary Ramadan venue with modern design elements where Iftar and Suhoor offerings are inspired by the city’s role as the historical Gateway of Jeddah.

Discover delicious culinary creations as you transport through the city’s maritime heritage in a magical atmosphere. As the moon and stars have long guided sailors, fishermen, merchants, and pilgrims to safety, they also form the backdrop to this year’s Ramadan celebrations that are sure to be more meaningful than ever.

The lavish Iftar and Suhoor buffets offer an array of mouth-watering dishes from around the globe including Saudi, East Asian, European, Chinese, and Indian cuisines in addition to showcasing live

cooking stations and a vast dessert selection. This elaborate feast is created by the hotel’s celebrated chefs, including skillful culinary experts from within the Kingdom.

ALFOLK spares no efforts to win the heart of even its youngest guests, extending a great time at the Little Captain’s toddler’s zone.

ALFOLK is further elevated during Suhoor where guests can enjoy live oud and violin music, adding to the experience.

In keeping with the Ramadan spirit, ALFOLK has partnered with Eta’am, a philanthropic organisation that will ensure all excess food is put to good use and delivered to those in need.

General Manager Alexander Blair said: “ALFOLK presents a modern Ramadan atmosphere crafted especially for Jeddawis seeking a new and unique experience. We have created a truly welcoming atmosphere where everyone comes together to break their fast and enjoy the spirit of Ramadan whether with family, friends, or colleagues.”

Shangri-La Jeddah is nominated as and Middle East’s Leading New Hotel 2022, Middle East’s Leading Luxury City Hotel 2022 and Middle East’s Leading Hotel Suite 2022 by World Travel Awards.