Nōema, Mykonos - opening for the season

Hidden in the historic lanes of Mykonos town, Nōema is an ode to the culinary heritage of this storied Greek island. Formerly an open-air cinema, Nōema is a hybrid space that shape-shifts as the night unfolds: as in a typical Cycladic home, social life is centred around the Avli, a hidden courtyard with loosely defined areas for dining, drinking, and dancing. Here, renowned DJs Valeron and Derun will perform live over the opening weekend from Friday, 6 May, starting off another season of cross-cultural musical experimentation.

In Nōema’s open kitchen, culinary director Athinagoras Kostakos pioneers a New Cycladic cuisine, rooted in simplicity, seasonality, and community. The menu shines a spotlight on both land and sea — lamb, goat’s cheese, caper leaves, spiny lobster, octopus, and cockles sourced from hand-picked suppliers across the Aegean archipelago. Ingredients are cured, fermented, sun-dried and flame-grilled using time-honoured traditions, but composed in unexpected ways that yield surprising depths of flavour. All dishes are designed for sharing — from delicate raw meze paired with carafes of biodynamic wine to a whole fish or shoulder of lamb, cooked over an open fire and served at the table, taverna-style.

This experimental attitude carries through to the outdoor bar, where organic elixirs and cocktails are infused with foraged herbs and Greek spirits such as tsipouro, kitro, and prickly pear liqueur. Drinks are accompanied by DJ sets, acoustic sessions and collaborations. After midnight, spontaneous celebrations move into the Salon, an indoor space with a bar ideal for intimate gatherings.

The Patio is a quiet refuge for striking up conversations over and discovering new inspirations in an enclosed outdoor space, while The Nōema Store is a part-gallery part-boutique space showcasing a collection of timeless fashion, handcrafted homeware, inspiring literature, and lifestyle essentials from Greece and beyond. The signature Nōema line Prao, designed by Marios Schwab and Jacopo Ianniello, embodies effortless island style with its fluid silhouettes and flattering drapes.

Launched in May 2021 and owned by British restaurateur Richard Caring, Nōema brings together the Berlin-based design studio Lambs and Lions with creatives from K-Studio architects and culinary director Athinagoras Kostakos to create an authentic gathering place that reflects the generous, carefree spirit of the Cyclades. An unpretentious setting where evenings evolve in true Mykonos style — easy-going, spirited and unscripted.